School board candidate Nance Purcell has suspended her campaign for a four-year seat on the Independent School Board 834.
Purcell emailed a statement announcing her campaign’s suspension to the Gazette on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 2.
“My goal in running for School Board was to dislodge unskilled, wasteful incumbents and to participate with a new leadership team to guide District 834 in pursuit of excellence in a time of transition and crises,” Purcell said in the email.
Purcell decided to withdraw from the race after she was not endorsed by the St. Croix Education Association.
“I do not want to dilute the opposition vote,” she said.
Because Purcell missed the deadline to officially withdraw from the race, her name will still appear on November’s ballot.
Following the resignations of board members Mark Burns and Shelley Pearson in July, two seats are open on the school board that will be filled with a special two-year term.
In ISD 834, there are also three seats up for election for a regularly scheduled four-year term.
The SCEA endorsed Katie Hockert, Matt Onken and Annie Porbeni for
the four-year terms, and endorsed Beverly Petrie and Alison Sherman for two-year terms. Purcell said she supports all candidates SCEA endorsed.
Dawn Beavers, Michael B. Ptacek, Sarah Stivland, and Philip St. Ores are the other candidates running for the four-year seats.
Bill Gilles, Joseph Ehrler, Tim Brewington and Roger Ziemann are also running for the two-year seats.
