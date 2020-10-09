Washington County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of an airplane that had gone down near the Lake Elmo Airport on Thursday, Oct. 2. Deputies, along with Lake Elmo Fire and Rescue crews, responded to the area near the southwest corner of Stillwater Boulevard North and Manning Avenue North, Lake Elmo. The two adult occupants of the single-propeller airplane were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
