On Sunday Dec. 13, afternoon, Stillwater Police Department officers responded to an area on Twin Lake just off of Highway 96, for a report of two people who had fallen through the ice into chest high water, according to the SPD Facebook page.
A nearby friend helped both parties out of the water and they were able to make their way back to safety. When police, Stillwater Fire, and Lakeview Emergency Medical Services arrived, the parties were already receiving care at their parents’ home and no medical attention was required.
As of the Facebook post on Dec. 14, temperatures have been far too unstable and the conditions are far too unpredictable to be venturing out on the area lakes.
