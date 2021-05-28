• Police responded just before 2 p.m. May 10 to a report in the 1900 block of Westridge Circle of a 60-year-old male overdosing on Valium. Officers found the man cooperative but not making full sense when questioned. Medics transported the man to Lakeview Hospital. Police said the incident is related to a possible probation violation.
• Police received a call from the 1000 block of Fourth St. N. at 3:40 p.m. May 10 about a neighbor dumping debris into a ravine behind his home. Officers spoke with the 50-year-old male, who admitted to dumping natural debris and contended that the amount dumped was within the city’s 50-cubic-yard limit. City staff are now investigating into the matter.
• Officers arrived at an apartment in the 14000 block of 62nd St. N. just after 8 p.m. May 10 on a report of drug use. Officers detected a smell consistent with that of marijuana and knocked on the door for several minutes but received no answer and cleared the scene.
• Police responded to a call in the 900 block of Third St. N. at 3:30 p.m. May 11. A woman reported a 50-year-old male had threatened to shoot and run over her daughter. The man admitted to using offensive language and to being upset over how the woman’s vehicles were parked in front of his driveway, but he did not threaten anyone. He was issued a citation for disorderly conduct. The case was forwarded to the county attorney’s office for possible charges of terroristic threats.
• Police received a report of possible shots fired at parking ramp in the 100 block of Second St. N. around 6:30 p.m. May 11. Officers determined that the noise was actually made by explosive fireworks.
• Officers were approached around 8:20 p.m. May 11 in the 900 block of Owens St. N. with a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the elementary school. Officers were told that it appeared as if juveniles were smoking in the vehicle. Officers will conduct more patrol in the area.
• Police received a call around 9:45 a.m. May 12 about a possible burglary in the 900 block of Maple St. W. The caller stated that the building, currently vacant, was one he was doing work on. A hole had been drilled into the bolt lock but nothing was found missing. The property owner will be installing a security system and officers will conduct more patrol in the area.
• Police received a call just after 12:15 p.m. May 13 about a possible burglary in the 2000 block of Washington Ave. A 36-year-old man from Nowthen, a contractor, reported that an approximately 80-foot spool of copper wire valued at $1,500 was stolen from the building where he was working. Police do not currently have any suspects in this case.
• Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 2200 block of Cottage Drive around 3:13 p.m. May 13. The caller had nothing more specific to say about the vehicle, and the suspect vehicle was gone when officers arrived.
• Police responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. May 14 from a woman who reported people coming and going from a building in the 200 block of Williams St. N. that she believed to be vacant. Officers contacted the building owner and learned that the building has new tenants who are authorized to be there.
