The Stillwater Police Department received the following calls for service from May 16-22
• An officer spotted two juveniles in the area of North Everett and West Mulberry streets just after 4 a.m. May 16. The officer made contact with them, escorted them home and reminded them of Stillwater’s 10 p.m. curfew for juveniles.
• Police responded just after 6 a.m. May 16 to a report of a fire at a building in the 5100 block of South Owens St. Arriving at the site, the reported fire was found to have actually been two fake candles in the building’s window; police canceled the call to the fire department.
• Police received a call at 2 p.m. May 16 from a man reporting smoke coming from a building in the 2200 block of Cottage Drive. The caller told officers he had left a pan on the stove by mistake. No flames were seen and no one was injured. Stillwater Fire Department ventilated the building.
• Officers responded to a report of assault just after 6:15 p.m. May 16, coming from a park near West Linden and North Everett streets. Officers found a 13-year-old girl with an injury to her nose. The girl said she had been lured to the park over Snapchat on the pretext of meeting friends there, but said she was jumped by an another girl whom she told officers she didn’t know. The complainant refused assistance and was taken home by her parents. Officers are attempting to make contact with the suspect, a 16 year old, and no charges have been filed at this time.
• Police received a call just after 11:20 a.m. on May 17 about a suspicious vehicle parked outside a building in the 100 block of North Fifth St. The owner of the building reported tenants had complained of a burgundy sedan’s presence and what they said was suspected drug activity. Police advised the property owner to get license plate information and a description of the person or people in the car so police can then try to make contact.
• Police received a call at 1:15 p.m. on May 19 from a Kwik Trip employee in the 2500 block of West Orleans St. who called to report a customer acting belligerent toward another customer. The employee reported the belligerent customer, whom he said also appeared to have urinated on himself, was a regular customer who has not been troublesome in past.
• Police received a call just before 2 p.m. May 19 from a resident in the 3000 block of Heritage Court who said a man had come through selling pest control services and that he seemed suspicious. The caller said she declined the services and then watched the man return to a vehicle parked in the opposite direction on a one-way street. Police advised the caller to report back if it happens again.
• Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle seen in the 1200 block of Eagle Ridge Crest just before 7:30 p.m. May 19. The vehicle was reported to have been seen driving through the area five minutes prior and with driving behavior consistent with that of a possible drug deal. The vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived.
• Officers approached a man found sleeping on a bench in the 600 block of North Main St. just after 6:45 p.m. May 20. The man told officers he had no permanent address. The man declined assistance and left the area.
•Officers approached a vehicle idling in the park near West Orleans Street and East Benson Boulevard at 6:45 p.m. May 22. The rear driver’s side door was open, and a 22-year-old woman was found lying down in the back of vehicle. The woman told officers that she was okay and that no alcohol or drugs were in involved. Police had received multiple questions about the vehicle, which was seen parked in the same area over the course of a couple of days.
