• Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Nightingale Boulevard just after 12:45 a.m. July 26 on a report of a crash. Arriving at the scene, police found a vehicle that had gone over a small tree or bush as well as destroyed a mailbox. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Hayward, Wisconsin, was found passed out inside the vehicle but awoke when officers called out to him. Officers noted that the man seemed impaired but did not conduct a field sobriety test due to possible injuries. The man later, while being transported to Lakeview Hospital after having received an on-site evaluation, admitted to using heroin and to having no insurance. Police obtained a warrant for a blood draw after the man refused consent to the draw. Formal charges of gross misdemeanor test refusal, fourth degree DWI, misdemeanor careless driving and misdemeanor driving without insurance are pending. Stillwater Towing removed the vehicle from the crash site.
• Police received a call shortly after 8 a.m. July 26 of a possible fire in the 300 block of North William Street. Arriving on the scene shortly after Stillwater Fire it was found that there was no fire, just a strong toxic odor that the complainant described as being like that of cleaning supplies improperly mixed together. The scene was cleared with no threat of imminent danger.
• Police responded to a call shortly before 11 p.m. July 26 from an employee at the Holiday gas station in the 2500 block of N. Fifth St. The employee had reported that a man was outside the business harassing employees. Police arrived on site and identified the man as a 44-year-old from St. Paul who appeared to be intoxicated. It was found the man had an active misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation and was taken to the Washington County jail.
• Police received a call just after 1 a.m. July 28 about a possible burglary taking place in the 300 block of West Laurel Street. Police arrived in the area and spoke with the complainant, who described the suspect. No evidence of a burglary could be found, but officers did observe the described male walking in a nearby area and made contact with him, learning that the 36-year-old St. Paul man had an outstanding warrant for first degree robbery out of Anoka County. The suspect was taken into custody and turned over to the Washington County Sheriffs.
• A man in the 2500 block of Countryside Court called police around 8:20 a.m. July 29 to report that his vehicle was stolen from his driveway overnight. The complainant stated he had left the vehicle unlocked and with a spare key in the center console. The Pontiac Grand Prix, valued at between $3,000 and $4,000 was entered as stolen. There was no camera footage, and police have no suspects at this time.
• Police received a call just before 3:40 p.m. July 30 about threats being made in the 1700 block of W. Frontage Road. Arriving in the area, officers made contact with a couple of males in a parking lot there and identified the main suspect as a 32-year-old St. Paul man who had to his name a warrant for gross misdemeanor DWI. The man was taken to the Washington County jail.
• Police responded to the area of West Laurel and North Owens streets around 7:30 p.m. July 31 on a report of a crashed moped there. Arriving on site, officers met the complainant and found the crashed moped with no one else around. A wallet that was left at the scene included identification for a 31-year-old Stillwater man, although the moped had a Florida license tag. The moped had not been entered as stolen. Officers then recognized an individual, a 35-year-old Stillwater man, walking nearby and asked him for information about the incident, noting that the man was evasive in his answers. A hypodermic syringe could be seen in his front pocket. The man denied having any narcotics on him, but officers found on him a white, crystal-like powder and marijuana paraphernalia. The man was taken into custody and transported to Washington County Jail awaiting possible charges of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary test by Stillwater PD on the white powder came back positive for meth. Police are now awaiting test results from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension .
• Police responded at 9:15 p.m. July 31 to a report of a table on fire in the 900 block of Shelton Drive. Arriving at the scene, it was found there was no table fire, only people grilling on top of a table.
