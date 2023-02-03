Officers responded to the area of the 7900 block of Neil Ave for a reported fire at 11:05 a.m. The Stillwater Fire Department was already on scene when police arrived. Stillwater officers staged and secured the area for residents. The Stillwater Fire Department said there was no gas leak but there was a gas odor in the area so Xcel Energy was contacted.
January 23
At 12:23 p.m. Stillwater Police Department took a walk-up complaint from a 63-year-old female who was reporting an ongoing identity theft that had been occurring since August of 2022. The victim alleged she had been scammed into transferring $950 using a Bitcoin ATM and a second time for $800. Since those incidents took place, her cell phone had been hacked, her bank accounts had been garnished and loans had been taken out in her name. The victim was assisted with locking down her credit and deleting false phone numbers and addresses associated with her name. She was also given contact information for the Federal Trade Commission. Total monetary losses are approximately $13,000.
January 24
This event occurred at the 1300 block of Cottage Drive at 12:13 p.m. A Stillwater Officer received a phone call regarding harassing communication. No victim or suspects listed. The officer answered the caller’s questions and explained this is a civil matter between two parties.
At no listed time at the 400 block of South Williams St., a Stillwater officer arrived and noticed a great deal of heavy black smoke coming from the upper level of the home. The residents were evacuated and taking shelter in the detached garage on the north side. The Stillwater Fire Department performed services to extinguish the fire while Stillwater officers secured the scene. There was a significant amount of damage done to the building but no amount listed.
January 26
At the 400 block of Elm St West at no listed time, a Stillwater officer was dispatched by phone for a fraud report. The caller, a 51-year-old male from Stillwater, reported that his Verizon wireless account had been hacked. He alleged that someone had attempted to place an order for a phone with accessories and later saw they had tried to set up a finance plan on the account. No suspect information at this time. The amount attempted to be charged was $232. He is working with Verizon to have this amount reimbursed to his account.
January 28
At 3:26 p.m., a Stillwater officer located a suspicious vehicle at the 1400 block of Stillwater Blvd N. for a report of possible drug activity. The officer located the suspect, a 24-year-old female resident of Stillwater, and her vehicle. When the officer approached the vehicle he smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana. Upon this admittance, the officer searched her vehicle and located a small bag under the front passenger seat with what looked like marijuana buds. The officer issued a citation for the misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
