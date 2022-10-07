Sept. 26

  • At 9:08 a.m., an adult female from the 1400 block of Greeley Street reported theft of 95 oxycodone pills from her house sometime between 5 a.m. on Sept. 24 and noon on Sept. 25. She believed that she had a suspect and person of interest but refused to give the officer information on who that may be. She asked if her doctor could call the police department to request refilling the prescription.
Load comments