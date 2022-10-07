At 9:08 a.m., an adult female from the 1400 block of Greeley Street reported theft of 95 oxycodone pills from her house sometime between 5 a.m. on Sept. 24 and noon on Sept. 25. She believed that she had a suspect and person of interest but refused to give the officer information on who that may be. She asked if her doctor could call the police department to request refilling the prescription.
Sept. 30
At 12:38 p.m., a Stillwater officer observed a 27-year-old male from Cottage standing outside an apartment building at the 1300 block of Cottage Drive. In his notes, the officer points out that when he arrived the individual began stumbling toward his direction with heavily slurred speech. There was also blood on the suspect’s shirt and hands. The individual was detained by the officer. The victim in the incident was a 41-year-old from Dedham, Massachusetts, with an unspecified gender. The victim said the subject was making inappropriate comments to his friend. An altercation and struggle began, and the subject reportedly grabbed the victim’s shirt and attempted to throw him to the ground and then also the garage wall. The two parties fought for 3-5 minutes. At that point, the victim walked back to their residence. The subject continued to pound on the door for 15-20 minutes. The victim denied medical help when the officer asked. An anonymous party on hand also corroborated the victim’s story. The suspect was issued a citation for 5th degree assault. This case was forwarded to the City Attorney’s Office.
At 2:10 p.m., a Stillwater Officer received an assault report from a 22-year-old male from Stillwater. He was in his apartment located at the 500 block of Myrtle Street when a 19-year-old male from River Falls, Wisconsin reportedly entered his apartment. The suspect accused the victim of saying bad things behind his back. The suspect confronted him and allegedly hit him in the back of the head. There were minor injuries sustained. The victim denied medical attention and no charges were pressed. The victim asked for information on how to apply for an HRO. The suspect confirmed the charges above.
At 2:40 p.m., a 50-year-old female located at the 500 block of Stillwater Avenue told officers that she had received a postcard from her ex-husband, a 51-year-old male from St. Paul that was currently incarcerated at Ramsey County Jail. The victim already has an Order for Protection against him. The female was seeking possible charges for harassment against her ex. This case was forwarded to the city attorney’s office for review.
Oct. 1
At 1:43 a.m. a Stillwater officer was on routine patrol at the intersection of Myrtle Street and 4th St N. when he noticed a vehicle with only fog lights but no taillights. The officer conducted a traffic stop. The suspect was a 57-year-old female from Blaine. The officer could smell alcohol odor on her breath. Her eyes were also bloodshot and watery, and her speech was slurred, the report said. The subject initially denied drinking alcohol but eventually admitted to having wine earlier in the evening. A routine standardized test was performed, and the suspect performed poorly. She was placed in a squad car and transported to Washington County Jail. Her DMT result was .11. Possible charges include a citation for misdemeanor DWI while operating a motor vehicle, and DWI blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more within 2 hours of drinking.
