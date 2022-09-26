Sept. 11

•At 11:18 p.m., a Stillwater officer on patrol observed a light Subaru crossing Highway 36 East of Hilton Trail. The officer caught up with the vehicle and as the vehicle was exiting the highway conducted a traffic stop due to erratic driving. Upon communication with the driver, the officer immediately detected a strong odor of alcohol. He also reported a beer can in the center console cup holder. The driver, a 33-year-old male from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, admitted to drinking alcohol. He stated he had approximately four beers at a Minnesota Vikings game. The officer conducted a field sobriety test and the driver performed poorly. The driver was transported to Washington County Jail and the vehicle was towed. The driver’s blood alcohol content ended up being .14. He was issued a notice of revocation and a citation misdemeanor for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th degree driving impaired, and charges for operating a vehicle with alcohol levels of .08 or more within 2 hours. The driver was then released to a responsible party.

