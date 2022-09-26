•At 11:18 p.m., a Stillwater officer on patrol observed a light Subaru crossing Highway 36 East of Hilton Trail. The officer caught up with the vehicle and as the vehicle was exiting the highway conducted a traffic stop due to erratic driving. Upon communication with the driver, the officer immediately detected a strong odor of alcohol. He also reported a beer can in the center console cup holder. The driver, a 33-year-old male from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, admitted to drinking alcohol. He stated he had approximately four beers at a Minnesota Vikings game. The officer conducted a field sobriety test and the driver performed poorly. The driver was transported to Washington County Jail and the vehicle was towed. The driver’s blood alcohol content ended up being .14. He was issued a notice of revocation and a citation misdemeanor for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th degree driving impaired, and charges for operating a vehicle with alcohol levels of .08 or more within 2 hours. The driver was then released to a responsible party.
Sept 12
•At 8:30 a.m., a City of Stillwater worker reported graffiti on a facility near a building located at the 3500 block of New England Place. The occurrence happened sometime between 8 a.m. on Sept. 11 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 12. Extra patrol was requested for that area.
•At 4:32 p.m., a Stillwater officer took a call from a 31-year-old male located at the 1200 block of Pond View Lane. The caller indicated that he had recently gotten out of a bad breakup and had just joined the Snapchat app. A day after joining, he began receiving threatening messages to himself and his family if he didn’t pay $750. No money was paid. The officer informed the caller that it was an attempted scam due to spelling errors in the Snapchat messages. The caller was given info on how to avoid these types of instances in the future. The case was closed since the individual did not feel a legitimate threat from this.
Sept.13
•At 10:46 p.m., a 37-year-old female located at the 1300 block of Brewers Lane reported a harassment restraining order violation. She reported that she had been contacted 220 times by the respondent, a 36-year-old female from Hampton. A previous incident had caused the HRO to be in place. This case was forwarded to the Washington County Attorney office for possible charges for breaking the restraining order.
Sept. 14
•At 2:17 p.m., a Stillwater officer reported to the 1800 block of Northwestern Ave for a report of property damage. Upon arrival a staff member stated someone had damaged a lock on the back door of the facility. A locksmith came out and repaired the lock and said someone may have tried to break the lock. Extra patrol was requested for the area.
Sept. 15
•At 9:46 p.m., a Stillwater officer noticed a vehicle traveling on the 1200 block of Frontage Road West had an expired registration of June 2022. The officer ran the license plate and learned that the registered owner had an outstanding warrant. The officer performed a traffic stop and handcuffed and transported the driver to Washington County Jail.
Sept. 16
•At 3:52 p.m., Stillwater PD received a report of a stolen ladder from a resident at the 1400 block of Cottage Driver. The victim, a 70-year-old female from Stillwater, indicated that she had left her ladder outside her residence near her grill when it had been stolen. The theft occurred sometime between the Sept. 12 and 16. No dollar amount was listed on the report.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.