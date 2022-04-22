Sunday, April 3
• At 12:07 p.m. A 14-year-old boy from West Lakeland Township reported that on April 2 sometime in the afternoon he had locked his bike to his friend’s bicycle in 500 block of North Main St. . The pair went into the restroom at a gas station and after returning a short time later his bicycle was gone. Police looked throughout the area where the theft occurred but had no success. The gas station had no cameras pointed toward the bike rack. The serial number for the bicycle is unknown. There is a total of $450-$500 in estimated loss.
Tuesday, April 5
• At 9:21 a.m. a Stillwater officer spoke with a 72-year-old Stillwater man. The man volunteers at the church located in the 200 block of North Fourth Street. He had built a small wooden bookshelf at the church he volunteered at and noticed one day that a piece of the shelf had been broken off and thrown outside on the front lawn of the church. Estimated value of the loss was $50. No known suspects.
• At 2:09 p.m., police reported to the location of the 1000 block of Delano Way for a report of possible drug activity. When the officer arrived in the area he observed a parked vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver was an 18-year-old male. The driver admitted to having marijuana under the driver’s seat. When examining the vehicle, the officer found a second bag under the driver’s seat. The officer issued the male a traffic citation for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle. A chemical notification was formed and emailed to the principal of the school in which the male attends as well.
• At 3:06 p.m., police received a call at the 3000 block of Abercrombie Lane from a 24-year-old female stating that an unknown suspect had damaged her patio door window. The holes in the window fit the size of bullets from a BB gun. $600 estimated damage loss. There is possible video from the neighbor’s property, waiting for neighbors to respond with footage.
Wednesday, April 6
• At 11:20 a.m., police received a report of fraud from a 76-year-old woman in 400 block of Olive St. The Stillwater officer spoke to the woman and she said she received an email from Amazon telling her that there were possible charges to her account for more than $1,200 for a large screen TV. She was told to call a number to clear up those charges. The representative said it would cost approximately $500 to clear up the charges. She purchased two gift cards for a total of approximately $500 and gave the gift card information to the representative. This was forwarded to investigation for further follow up. Police recommended she get spyware on her computer and change her passwords.
• A Stillwater officer responded to West Orleans Street at 2 p.m. for multiple reports of property damage. The officer met with the manager of the property, a 67-year-old female from Stillwater. The complex’s garage that holds lockers for residents was broken into. Officers found items strewn around the garage floor that was in the lockers. No cameras found on the property. No major losses. No suspects.
Friday, April 8
• At 10:59 a.m., a 70-year-old woman in the 1300 block of Cottage Drive called stating she was the victim of another theft. Two years prior she made a police report regarding various items that were taken from her home and garage. At the time she insisted it was the maintenance staff at her property that stole these items. Since then, she has installed cameras in her house. The woman left the house for several hours with her person care attendant on April 8 and when she came back she noticed a couple of items were missing from her bedroom. The woman did not specify what the missing items were. During the time she was gone the camera turned black so it is possible that a post-it note was placed over the lens or the camera memory card was tampered with.
• At 11:35 a.m. a fight broke out at Ziggy’s Bar. When a police officer arrived, he was direct to two parties standing outside the building. The victim was a 23-year-old man from Stillwater who was assaulted by a suspect who punched him out of nowhere. The aggressor was a 45-year-old man from Hugo. The victim stated that the suspect came out of nowhere and assaulted him. The suspect was immediately confrontational with officers and would not answer questions. Both parties were highly intoxicated. The suspect was placed under arrest. Staff at Ziggy’s Bar said that the entire incident was captured on camera. There were multiple injuries to the victim’s teeth and face. Given the nature of the intoxication, the suspect was released at the time. He is being charged with misdemeanor assault and a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.
Saturday, April 9
• At 9:42 a.m., an employee at Oak Park Elementary School reported that during the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on April 4, somebody damaged the windows and exterior door of the school. The estimated cost of damages is $600. No known suspects at this time.
