• Police responded to a call received at 2:41 a.m. on the 320 block of Holcombe St. A report was received of a suspicious male who showed up at the caller’s home looking for another male. The suspicious male was highly intoxicated and not a resident of Stillwater. Police transported the suspicious male to his friend’s house on Linden Street.
• Police responded to the 437 block of Country Road. At 4:17 a.m., officers received a report of three to four juveniles who were egging a 62-year-old man’s house. Employees at a nearby Kwik Trip were able to pull footage of the juveniles purchasing two cartons of eggs. The total loss incurred from the victim’s broken window screen totaled $50. The School Resource Officer is dealing with Oak Park Heights Police Department to identify juveniles.
• At approximately 11:05 a.m., police were notified by a middle school principal near the 520 block of Marsh Street that damage had been done to a parked school bus on the school property from the previous weekend. Profanities were spray painted on the bus. Total cost of damages incurred was $100. No suspects at this time.
• Police responded to the 100 block of Water St. due to a property damage report. At 1:19 p.m. Public Works Employees notified the police that graffiti was spray painted on the walls of the Pedestrian Plaza bathrooms. There No known suspects at this time.
• Police responded to a call from a 61-year-old male at 4:12 p.m. who lives on the 400 block of Nelson St. The male reported that his license plate was stolen sometime between Oct. 29 and Oct. 31. The stolen license plate was reported to the National Crime Information Center .
• Police officers responded to a call from a 70-year-old woman on Poplar Street of a possible fraud situation. She claims to have been receiving many calls and voicemails over the course of a few days from people who state that they are returning her calls and demand not to be called anymore. The calls are often angry and vulgar. It is believed that the woman’s phone number may be connected to a business. Century is working to co rrect this issue.
• Officers were dispatched to a home on the 1240 block of Cottage Drive at 2:23 a.m. A 32-year-old woman reported that earlier in the day she was spending time with her son and his 44-year-old father who lives in Minneapolis. When the man tried to leave with their son, she would not let him because he was intoxicated. She forced him out of her house. Later that day the man got back into the house through a window and took his son with him. The window was secured and the female was advised to lock the door. She was also informed on how to file an order for protection.
• At 7:23 a.m. a 45-year-old Stillwater resident reported that an unknown suspect had entered her garage sometime between 6 p.m. the previous day to 7 a.m. that morning. The key fob for her Toyota Highlander was stolen and. The fob is worth $300. Also stolen was an entry door key for the business she works at. Her vehicle was safely parked in the garage and the business owner was informed of the stolen business key. Officers viewed two cameras located near her home. One camera was inactive and the other had no clear view of her residence. There are no suspects at this time.
• Police responded to a call from a 36-year-old woman who lives on Orleans Street. At 7:23 p.m. she reported that an unknown suspect had written vulgar language on the front door of her house with a permanent marker. The victim feels this may be retaliation for a small verbal altercation she had earlier in the day with a minor. The officer contacted the juvenile suspect and his mother. Both deny that the child had anything to do with the incident. No cameras were available to capture the incident. The case is now inactive.
Arrest
Adrian Edward Cook, 29, of Lake Saint Croix Beach, was arrested by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of firearm assault in the second degree. His first court appearance was on Nov. 8.
