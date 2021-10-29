.• Police received a call just after 12:50 a.m. Oct. 11 from a man reporting a theft from his garage in the 200 block of North William St. The man stated that the service door to the garage had been left unlocked and that someone had taken his flat screen TV, a tool box and some beer from the fridge. The estimated value of the loss was $200.
• Shortly after 9 p.m. Oct. 13 police were called to the underground parking ramp in the 300 block of North Main Street on a report from Washington County dispatch of a welfare concern for someone seen to be sleeping in a tuk tuk or rickshaw-type vehicle. Officers made contact with the person in question and learned that he was the owner of the rickshaw and that he was just taking a nap between making deliveries and offering rides.
• Related to a similar incident the week prior, police were called to a charter school in the 600 block of W. Mulberry St. on a weapons complaint just before 1 p.m. Oct. 14. Speaking with the principal there and the student found in violation, officers learned that the student had brought a box cutter or a razor blade to the school. Other students reported it to the principal, and the student admitted to having talked with friends about bringing a knife or gun. This case has been forwarded to the county attorney’s office for possible charges.
• Police received a report of a possible theft by swindle around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 from a man in the 200 block of N. Main St. The complainant stated that his business had written a check for $2,886 to a company in New Mexico but then learned this company had not received it. U.S. Bank then notified him that a check in that same amount had been cashed and digitally deposited by a company of a different name. This case is under review by investigators.
• Police received a report of suspicious activity from the 2000 block of North Orwell Court just after 6:50 p.m. Oct. 14. The caller had reported that multiple people in masks and in cars were parked in the area. Officers discerned that the masked parties were part of the Haunted Trolley Ride and had been granted permission by the city to be actors on the street during the event.
• Around 5:25 p.m. Oct. 15 police took a call from a woman in the 6000 block of Osman Ave. who reported that a window on the north side of a school had been broken. Officers arrived on site, found no damage and spoke with a group of juveniles who stated that they did not have any knowledge of the incident. In speaking again with the complainant, officers learned that the woman’s child had told her that he only had heard what sounded like breaking glass. This case has been cleared.
• Police received a report of a small unattended fire in the area of Nelson and South Second streets just after 11:30 a.m. Oct. 16. Arriving on site, officers found no fire, only a single burnt shoe that was cold.
• Just after 11:20 p.m. Oct. 16, police received a call from a woman in an unknown location who was reporting that a stage light, related to the Haunted Trolley Ride, had been stolen. The estimated value of the loss was $600.
