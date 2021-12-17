Saturday, Nov. 28
• At 2:05 pm off of 62nd St N., a 55-year-old male complained that his neighbor was following him and yelling at him. He expressed concerns for his own safety because he was having issues with his neighbor. Police educated the victim on how to file for an order for protection, and no other was assistance was needed.
Sunday, Nov. 29
• An officer was dispatched to the intersection of Stillwater and Croixwood Boulevards at 3:36 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries. When an officer arrived, he discovered there was severe damage to the front ends of both vehicles. One of the vehicles driven by a 40-year-old female from Stillwater. According to a third-party witness, the 40-year-old woman had driven into a controlled intersection and turned right in front of another vehicle driven by a 31-year-old female from Holton, Wisconsin. A control signal for pedestrian crossing had been knocked over. Medics responded to the scene and administered medical attention to the passengers of the vehicle driven by the 31-year-old female. In discussing with the parties, the officer discovered that the 31-year-old female’s vehicle was not insured. In addition, a checkup of her record showed that she was driving while suspended. Three parties were transported to Lakeview Hospital with minor injuries. The officer reported that given only third-party information received alleging that the 40-year-old failed to yield and that the third parties did not stay on scene so they could be questioned, no citation was issued for the failure to yield. However, a citation for failure to provide insurance and driving after suspension was issued to the 31-year-old from Holton.
Monday, Nov. 30
• Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Washington Ave. for a report of two males fighting in the hallway of a hotel. The officers discovered that the two males were coworkers, a 60-year-old male from Pillager and a 47-year-old male from Backus. The arguments were due to religious matters. Both parties appeared to have participated in the fighting and brawling. They were placed under arrest and booked at the Washington County jail for misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
• At 1:14 pm, officers received a report that fraudulent checks were written in the name of an 82-year-old female from Stillwater. She stated that she observed three fraudulent checks on her bank statements totaling $6500, each check was made out to a different person. The victim said the original check was written for $20 for a friend of hers, but that friend did have access to her finances. Her friend gave that information to a third party who created the fraudulent checks. Her friend now lives in Arizona at this time and could not be reached. The victim advised her bank who were able to catch the checks in time, therefore no money was lost.
• At 4:26 pm, a Stillwater Police officer took a report from a 41-year-old female from St. Paul who was giving information on behalf of a friend of her mother’s. Her mother’s friend was playing Words with Friends with an unknown male online. The gentleman told her mother’s friend that he was an Army General in Afghanistan and needed money to get home and to get his family from Afghanistan to the United States. He indicated that if she sold her vehicle, he would come meet her. The caller called the police department to get involved. The victim stated that she gave the man $300 to $400 in gift cards. The Stillwater Police officer informed her that this was most likely a scam and that nobody was coming to meet her. The officer asked if she wanted to make a scam report, but the victim declined to do so at this time.
Thursday, Dec. 4
• At 11:36 pm, a caller advised of a suspicious situation involving her mother and her mother’s friend. They indicated that they had received a ride from a white taxi with no license plate. No other vehicle information was provided. The driver made uncomfortable comments to both passengers. A police officer patrolled the area but could not find a vehicle matching that description.
• An officer was dispatched to Hancock Street for a report of a vehicle that had struck a retaining wall and left the scene. Officers responded and were told by a third party that the vehicle had crashed into a stop sign off of Burling and Sixth St. S. The vehicle was dam-aged, and the driver was told to exit the vehicle. Immediately the officers could smell a strong odor from his breath. Officers asked how much alcohol he drank, and he claimed to have drunk none. The subject fell to the ground and officers asked him to lay there. The officers noticed blood coming from his mouth due to the fall. The driver was taken by ambulance to Lakeview Hospital where a warrant was signed by a judge for a blood sample. A phlebotomist was able to administer a blood draw. The subject was a 29-year-old male from Stillwater. Currently pending results for the blood sample.
