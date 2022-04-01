Monday, March 14
• At 2:26 p.m., Stillwater officers spoke with a 64-year-old female in the 1700 block of N. Broadway St. on the phone requesting back some property from the she place had rented after being evicted. The owner is a 40-year-old male. Stillwater officers advised her to go through a small claims court. She was given more information on how to collect property after being evicted.
Thursday, March 17
• At 2 a.m., a Stillwater police officer was conducting a bar walk through in the 200 block of South Main Street. The bartender who took the order of a customer called the police regarding a possible fake ID. The officer spoke with the owner of it, a 19-year-old man purchased it on an online website. The 19-year-old admitted to drinking at a friend’s house earlier in the night, as well as in the bar. He was issued a citation for possessing fake identification and given a verbal warning.
Friday, March 18
• At 12:20 p.m., a 36-year-old woman reported that her property manager stating she had not paid rent and was threatening to evict her. She advised officers that she had documentation showing that payment had been made to the property management. The woman felt that this was a breach of contract. Police officers gave steps on how to clear this up civilly.
• At 1:05 p.m., off the 200 block of W. Myrtle St., a Stillwater officer met with a 37-year-old male from Stillwater. The victim stated that he was allowing a 27-year-old female from Newport to stay with him because she had nowhere else to go. The previous day the female asked if she could borrow his car and he told her no. When the male woke up the next morning, he noticed his keys and wallet were gone. A few hours after
calling the police the male called back stating that there were two transactions totaling $387.17 on his cash card. The purchases were made at gas stations in Newport and Oak Park Heights. The male stated that these charges were not his. The man’s vehicle was entered as stolen. Later, a Stillwater officer received a phone call from a Brooklyn Park officer stating they had his vehicle and had the female detained. The vehicle and license plate matched the males. Officers made contact with the victim, and he stated he wanted to press charges. The vehicle was removed from the stolen vehicle list. Possible charges include felony theft of a motor vehicle and petty misdemeanor for theft.
Saturday, March 19
• At 12:08 p.m., a 66-year-old man in the 400 block of Hanson Place expressed concerns about neighbors across the street from his house. He cited numerous ordinance violations and other erratic behavior at his neighbor’s house across the street. This is currently under review with the community service officer and the Stillwater Community Development.
• At 4 p.m., a Stillwater officer was dispatched to Lumberjack Landing in the 1500 block of N. Main St. for a report of property damage. The report states that a 62-year-old female was walking in the park area when she noticed graffiti. When the police arrived he could smell the odor of fresh paint. The officers are working with the owners of nearby cameras to retrieve information about possible suspects. No suspects or charges at this time.
• At 10:30 p.m., a Stillwater officer was driving in the area when he observed a vehicle pulled over and a person was on the ground outside the passenger side of the vehicle. The officer made contact with the driver and the male passenger who was already on the phone with 911. Lakeview EMS did respond. The passenger who was on the ground was highly intoxicated and vomiting. The victim was a 28-year-old male from Saint Paul. The driver was a 27-year-old male.
