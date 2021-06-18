• Police responded to a report just after 10:30 a.m. May 30 about possible drugs found in the 500 block of South Greeley St. A father had called to report what he suspected were drugs found in his son’s backpack after his son had returned from treatment. Officers tested the white substance for the presence of drugs, and the test came up negative. Officers reminded the son of the consequences involved in buying or selling real or fake drugs.
• Police responded about 8:15 p.m. May 31 to a report of a group of juveniles engaged in a physical altercation in the 1600 block of Washington Ave. Upon arrival, officers learned of no injuries involved and contacted the juveniles’ parents. No charges or citations were issued.
• A report of possible shots fired in the 300 block of S. Sixth St. was made just after 10:30 p.m. May 31. Arriving on the scene, officers found no evidence of guns having gone off. Other reports, about fireworks on the Wisconsin side of the St. Croix River, had come in just prior to the call.
• Officers received a report of suspicious in the 2400 block of Croixwood Blvd. A resident had called to say juveniles had rung his doorbell around 3 a.m. and that he was also concerned for his neighbor’s property while the neighbor was out of town. The area is being given extra patrol.
• Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle around 6 a.m. June 1. The complainant stated that the vehicle had been taken the previous day from a construction site on westbound Highway 36 at Manning Ave. N. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle database and later recovered at an AmericInn in Ham Lake. The vehicle’s decals were removed, its VIN number scratched off and the ignition was tampered with. Police have no known suspects.
• Police received a report around 7:30 a.m. June 1 from a heating and cooling company in the 200 block of W. Laurel St. The complainant said he had been informed by an employee, a 56-year-old Stillwater man, that an acquaintance of this employee had taken one of the company vehicles also containing $20,000 worth of tools and materials. The employee told police he had used controlled substances with the suspect, a 26-year-old St. Paul man, prior to the theft and stated the suspect had taken both his cell phone and the key for the vehicle. The complainant told police that his company had later received a call about this vehicle being driven in an unsafe manner. The vehicle, undamaged, was later recovered in St. Paul by St. Paul Police and returned to the owner. The employee who had first informed the complainant of the theft was found to have an open warrant for fifth degree possession and was arrested. The case has been forwarded to the Washington County attorney’s office for possible charges. The suspect of the vehicle theft is still at large and no arrests for the theft were made as of June 15.
• Officers responded about 8 a.m. June 3 to a call about possible drug paraphernalia found in the area of North Water and East Myrtle streets. The caller turned over a sunglasses case he found that had a hose attached to it. Police could not conclusively determine if the object was indeed meant for drugs and destroyed it
• Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity in the 600 block of South Third St. just before 6:30 p.m. June 3. A male was seen walking near the school before leaving for a nearby park. Staff at both the school and the church told officers they did not want the man on their property. Officers advised the staff to call police again should he return and they could issue a trespassing citation.
• Police responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. June 5 of juveniles sitting on the roof of the parking ramp in the 100 block of South Second St. The juveniles were gone before officers arrived.
• Police received a delayed report just before 10:30 p.m. June 5 about suspicious activity in the 800 block of South Fourth St. The complainant stated that a suspicious male had been coming into the business there. Officers advised the complainant to instruct employees on how to call police if or when the man returns so that a trespassing citation can be issued.
