• Just after 5 p.m. June 7 patrol near the Zephyr Theatre in the 600 block of North Main Street spotted a 33-year-old homeless male carrying garbage bags containing his belongings. The man had a warrant out for his arrest and was booked in Washington County Jail on the outstanding warrant.
• Officers responded to a report of an oven fire around 5:30 p.m. June 7 in the 300 block of West Hickory St. Stillwater Fire Department put out the fire, which was contained in the oven.
• Officers responded to a call of possible drug use around 9:15 p.m. June 7 in 1400 block of North 62nd St. A smell consistent with that of marijuana was emanating from a building there. Police received no response after knocking on the door and cleared the scene.
• Police received a report at 12:15 a.m. June 8 of a fight in the 500 block of North Owens St. Officers made contact with a male who admitted having a mostly verbal altercation with another male. The man declined medical assistance and no charges were issued.
• Police received a call of suspicious activity in the 2000 block of North Orwell Court just before 8:15 p.m. June 8. The caller stated that they had received a call from a neighbor about three people walking up another neighbor’s driveway and was concerned about it. Officers arrived in the area, found no signs of forced entry, found that the building was secure and did not observe any suspicious behavior while staying in the area for a while.
• Police received a missing person’s report from a woman in the 1400 block of South Greeley St. just before 10 p.m. June 8. The woman had called to report that she had spoken to her son, 28, on the phone three days prior and was concerned about him saying he was walking around and was in and out of hospitals. He had not made any comments about suicide. The mother said his last known whereabouts were in Mankato. Officers tracked down the son, who had been booked in Nicollet County Jail on an outstanding warrant.
• Police responded just before 7 p.m. June 9 to a complaint of a suspicious person at Pioneer Park in the 500 block of North Second St. The complainant stated a man there was displaying odd behavior. Arriving officers stayed to monitor the park for some time but did not notice anything suspicious.
• Police received a burglary complaint around 7 a.m. June 11 from the 1400 block of South Greeley St. A 40-year-old man reported that an access card, some change and tools were taken from his unlocked vehicle. The estimated value of items stolen was between $160 and $200. Police have no suspects.
• Police received a report around 7:30 a.m. June 12 of a motor vehicle stolen from a driveway in the 2000 block of Oak Glen Drive. The complainant reported that he parked the vehicle, with keys inside, in the driveway at about 9:30 p.m. June 11 before going to a graduation party. The vehicle was gone when he returned home at about 7:20 a.m. June 12. The vehicle, a 2019 Toyota Highlander, was entered into the missing vehicles database.
• Police responded at 3:40 p.m. June 12 to a report of a disturbance at the marina in the 500 block of East Alder St. A 53-year-old male had called to report an altercation with several others in the marina parking lot, saying he was exiting a parking space there but was having difficulty due to the others’ parking behind him. The man admitted to making a sarcastic comment about their parking, after which he said the group surrounded his vehicle and became hostile in their language. The man told officers that he informed the group of his conceal and carry permit he has and of the weapon in his lap. The man said he did not make any threats or brandish it at anyone. Officers responding to the scene attempted to calm those involved situation. A call made the next day, at 8:30 a.m. June 13 from one of those in the group who had approached the man’s vehicle, said the man had pointed the gun at her stomach. The officer answering that call — and who had also responded to the scene on June 12 — noted that it was not directed at her with any intent but only that it was passively pointed at her because she had approached the man’s vehicle while he had the gun in his lap.
