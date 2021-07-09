• The manager of a hotel in the 400 block of South Main Street called police at 2 p.m. June 20 to report finding what he believed to be drugs. Officers took into evidence a small plastic bag containing a white powder. There are no suspects at this time.
• Officers responded to the 1800 block of Market Drive just after 3 p.m. June 21 after getting a report that a woman and kids were panhandling in that area. Officers advised those engaged in the panhandling that this was not allowed. No further action was taken.
• Police responded around 4:20 p.m. June 21 to the 2000 block of Washington Ave. on a hotel manager’s report of staked tents hidden in the tree line near his property. Officers moved debris, uncovering the tents, and advised the manager about adding siding or fencing to his property.
• Police received a call about 8:30 p.m. June 21 from a woman in the 500 block of Churchill St. who reported that her son, a 41-year-old Stillwater man, had been harassing family members and that he had three outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. Officers arrived at the woman’s home where the son was standing outside. The son ran inside the home, where officers followed him, eventually making contact with him in a bedroom closet. The son stated that he had swallowed something, but Lakeview EMS, upon evaluation, found no evidence of this. The son was taken first to Lakeview Hospital and then was booked with Washington County Sheriffs on fifth degree-controlled substance, a domestic violence no contact order (DANCO) and a felony order of protection.
• Police received a call of motor vehicle theft just before 8 a.m. June 22 from the 2000 block of Oak Glen Drive. A woman reported that her vehicle had been parked outside around 1:30 a.m. but was gone later that morning. The woman said she may have left the vehicle unlocked and also may have left the keys in the center console or dropped them nearby. The vehicle was listed as possibly stolen and Washington County dispatch later that evening reported that the vehicle, with its keys, was recovered out of Redwood County. Its license plates were still intact but some damage to the passenger side door had been done. A 30-year-old male, of Sandborn, was found inside the vehicle and was arrested for motor vehicle theft.
• Police responded to a 13-year-old boy’s report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of West Marsh Street just before 2 p.m. June 22. The boy stated that the person, a male of unknown age, had followed him from a spot near the middle school to his home a few blocks away and that he found this concerning. Officers stepped up patrol in the area and also discussed with the child a course of action should a similar instance occur.
• Police heard from Chisago County Child Protection at 11 a.m. June 14 that an individual had run from a treatment center in Duluth in violation of probation and was believed to be staying at the hotel located in the 1700 block of West Frontage Road. Hotel staff stated they had not seen the individual. Officers made contact with the child’s mother but did not find the individual. The findings were reported back to Chisago County and the case cleared.
• Police received a call just before 10 p.m. June 24 about a bicycle theft in the 1500 block of East Benson Boulevard. The bicycle taken is a 29-speed Genesis valued at $200. Ring doorbell camera footage gave no leads, and the case is closed pending further information.
• An officer patrolling the 2100 block of Tower Drive at 4:15 a.m. June 25 observed a multi-colored Chevy pickup operating without its lights on and followed the truck for some time. Several plants and large planters were in the truck bed, and the officer knew there was a nursery nearby. The officer made contact with the driver, a 43-year-old male who was sweating and appeared visibly nervous. The driver stated he had purchased the items the day before, but the planters still had the sales stickers on them and matched the varieties the officer had seen outside the nursery. The driver eventually admitted to having stolen the items, valued at more than $500, and was detained by handcuffs while the officer searched the vehicle. The driver was released and followed back to the nursery to return the items. The case was cleared pending a formal complaint of gross misdemeanor theft.
• Police responded to a report of fire around 10:15 p.m. June 26 in the 300 block of South Brick Street. An 80-year-old woman had called after the fire in her fireplace, where she said she was burning sensitive documents, got out of hand. There were no injuries, and Stillwater Fire put out the fire and ventilated the home.
