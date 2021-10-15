Stillwater Police Officers engaged in a pursuit that started in the 14000 block of N. 62nd St. around 9:45 p.m. Sept. 26.
Following the pursuit that ended in St. Paul, police arrested Nicholaos Kremetis, 33, of St. Paul, and charged him with fourth degree assault of a police officer, fleeing a police officer, receiving stolen property and possession of ammo (due to one of the outstanding warrants).
Stillwater Police received a call to assist Washington County deputies after a man deputies made contact with about several felony warrants after allegedly assaulting one of the deputies.
Police say Kremetis, was driving a silver Suburban with no license plates, and a Stillwater officer saw the vehicle while on patrol, noticing the vehicle also making evasive turns.
The Stillwater officer followed the vehicle and was joined by other squads in pursuit.
An attempt to initiate a traffic stop failed, and squads joined now by a State Patrol helicopter, pursued the suspect to St. Paul, where the he crashed into another vehicle near Seventh Street and Wabasha, Stillwater police said.
At the crash site, officers drew guns but did not fire them.
A passenger emerged from the vehicle and was taken into custody. The driver eventually emerged from the vehicle, which was allegedly stolen, and the driver was also taken into custody.
Both parties received an evaluation at Regions Hospital and had no injuries. They were transported to Washington County Jail.
Pending possible charges against the driver include fourth degree assault of a police officer, fleeing a police officer, receiving stolen property and possession of ammo (due to one of the outstanding warrants). St. Paul police handled the crash site.
