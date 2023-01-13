Dec. 25

At 8:57 a.m., at the 2200 block of Myrtle Street, a 61-year-old male from Stillwater reported an unauthorized transaction on his credit card. Allegedly, a purchase of $2,257.50 was made on his VISA on Oct. 5, 2022 for a gift certificate. From there, the gift card was used to pay for a Delta Skyline Miles account and was once again transferred to another unknown account. The victim is working with Delta but they are claiming he made the transaction which he will have to dispute. He will have to sign an Affidavit of Forgery and give it to his bank. 

