At 8:57 a.m., at the 2200 block of Myrtle Street, a 61-year-old male from Stillwater reported an unauthorized transaction on his credit card. Allegedly, a purchase of $2,257.50 was made on his VISA on Oct. 5, 2022 for a gift certificate. From there, the gift card was used to pay for a Delta Skyline Miles account and was once again transferred to another unknown account. The victim is working with Delta but they are claiming he made the transaction which he will have to dispute. He will have to sign an Affidavit of Forgery and give it to his bank.
At 2:00 a.m., a 51-year-old male from Stillwater reported that his truck that was parked at the 800 block of South 4th had been broken into. The vehicle was parked in his driveway and when he checked in the morning the passenger window was broken. There were no security cameras or footage of suspects.
Dec. 28
At 11:22 a.m., a stolen vehicle and possible assault took place at the 300 block of North Greeley St. A 57-year-old male from Stillwater claimed that his vehicle was stolen sometime in the early morning hours of Dec. 27. The male said he was in Minneapolis around 2 a.m.-3 a.m. on Dec. 27 and had been at several bars. He was with a male who is known only as “Hollerback Black.” There was allegedly a physical altercation between the two and the victim claimed he received an injury on his chin due to a knife. The victim was unable to provide specific details about the altercation and refused medical treatment. It is noted that there are possible mental health issues with the victim. The male’s vehicle was entered as stolen.
Jan. 7
At 3:37 p.m., a Stillwater Officer was contacted by a 60-year-old female from Stillwater who claimed that a resident of her apartment building had been sending her text messages from an unknown number. Allegedly, these threats stated this person was going to contact her employer and get her fired. The person she was insisting was texting her anonymously was a 59-year-old male from Stillwater who she personally was familiar with. Officers contacted the male and he admitted that he contacted her employer in an attempt to get her fired but denied sending any text messages. The officer advised the male of the repercussions of harassment. Both parties were advised to avoid each other in similar common travel areas.
