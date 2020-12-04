Stillwater Police Department Sgt. Steve Hansen was selected the Chief of Police for the city of Oak Park Heights.

Hansen has worked for the Stillwater Police Department for 21 years. His positions have included patrol officer, patrol sergeant, investigations sergeant, field training officer, SPD posted on its Facebook page.

“A man of great character and integrity Sgt. Hansen always has time to field any question and an innate ability to think through any problem,” the post states. “On behalf of the entire city of Stillwater, thank you Steve for the great leadership and guidance. Congratulations to you and the city of Oak Park Heights on your new role. Best of luck.

