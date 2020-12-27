The Oak Park Heights Police Department safer by partnering with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota to gain information from the public that may help to solve criminal cases.
By working with the Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Partnership Program, persons who want to or may need to remain anonymous can submit information that helps to find a criminal, a fugitive, or close a case, according to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. In addition to staying anonymous, persons giving tips may be eligible to collect up to $1,000 in reward paid by Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers’ ability to attract tips from the public has meant a steady influx of the information it provides to law enforcement agencies such as the Oak Park Heights Police Department that investigators would not otherwise have thanks to the assurance of anonymity.
People with knowledge about a crime, criminal or a fugitive can give information to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by adding the free P3 Submit a Tip APP to their smartphone; calling Crime Stoppers toll free from anywhere in Minnesota (1-800-222-TIPS [8477]); or by visiting www.crimestoppersmn.org. If the tip leads to a felony arrest the tipster may qualify to receive a reward of up to $1,000, The non-profit Crime Stoppers of Minnesota is funded solely by tax deductible donations. To donate and for more information visit www.crimestoppersmn.org.
