Peace officer awarded ‘All Star’ bat during meeting
The Washington County Board of Commissioners recognized Deputy Michael Ramos Oct. 6 for his work in enforcing driving while intoxicated laws.
Ramos has been recognized by the state Office of Traffic Safety. Mike Hanson, director of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, and Bill Hammes, Office of Traffic Safety Law Enforcement Liaison, both attended the meeting to recognize Ramos. Both emphasized the dangers of driving while intoxicated, and the numbers of lives saved by Ramos for removing intoxicated drivers from the roadways. Hanson praised Ramos’ work, saying that someone in his position must both know well how to deal with people, and know the law.
Hanson also praised Washington County leadership, saying, “Good officers are the product of good leadership.”
In October 2018, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a DWI grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, to fund a full-time deputy to locate and arrest impaired drivers on Washington County roads. Ramos was selected to be the first deputy in this position. Ramos has been recognized by the Office of Traffic Safety on a number of occasions and has been responsible for removing more than 200 impaired drivers from the roadways. The Office of Traffic Safety is recognizing Ramos’ continued efforts, and presented an “All Star” bat to him.
