The Partnership Plan presents ‘Pony Up for Kids! – Partnering With Today’s Classroom.” The Four days of online giving will be held from Oct. 23 through Oct. 26.
The Partnership Plan is ponying up to raise money for the Stillwater Area Public Schools. This giving campaign will include a virtual auction, including front row seats to Stillwater High School graduation in 2021, peer-to-peer leaderboard competitions, random prize giveaways for those who make contributions and a video highlighting programs made possible by The Partnership Plan.
For the last 31 years, the Partnership Plan has helped bring magic and wonder to each and every classroom in the district, according to a press release from the organization. Recent projects have include the Star Lab for all elementary students, a peregrine falcon program at Stillwater Area High School now in its 21st year, Zephyr Theater and music workshops, Orchestra Hall field trips for all fourth graders, DaVinci Fest, and classroom grants. During the 2019-20 school year, The Partnership Plan distributed $154,738 to Stillwater Area Public Schools.
The goal for this year’s campaign is $50,000. To donate, visit, www.ponyupforkids.org.
