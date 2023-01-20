A public hearing regarding the 2023 street improvement project was held at the city council meeting on Jan. 17. 

The project will include work on 3.31 miles of road, and will consist of full pavement reconstructions on 0.96 miles of road and mill and overlay on 2.45 miles. The total cost is estimated at $2,192,761 with 80% of mill and overlay cost and 70% of street reconstruction costs being assessed to property owners. Construction will take place from May to Oct. 2023.

