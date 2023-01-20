A public hearing regarding the 2023 street improvement project was held at the city council meeting on Jan. 17.
The project will include work on 3.31 miles of road, and will consist of full pavement reconstructions on 0.96 miles of road and mill and overlay on 2.45 miles. The total cost is estimated at $2,192,761 with 80% of mill and overlay cost and 70% of street reconstruction costs being assessed to property owners. Construction will take place from May to Oct. 2023.
Several residents came to give their thoughts and views on the project and the work and assessments that will come from it.
The most divisive aspect of the project was the potential addition of a parking lane around Bergman Park.
People being potentailly assessed for the parking lane had differing opinions on who should be paying for the lane, and if the lane is even a necessary additon to the project.
Resident Julianne Stewart, who lives on Bergman Drive, said she does not see the need for residents to pay for the parking lane when only people who are using the park need the extra space, not the residents.
Assistant City Engineer, Rebar Abdullah noted that residents are the ones who asked for the road to be widened at a Nov. 2022 meeting.
“Some of the residents were complaining about when there’s ball games during the week and on weekends, because of the lack of parking for park use, it’s difficult to travel through the neighborhood,” city engineer and public works director Shawn Sanders said.
Teri Minard of Timber Way shared a similar sentiment to Stewart.
“If the purpose and motivation for doing this is for people using the ballpark, then I go back to why are we paying for that because we are not asking for that,” she said.
Mayor Kozlowksi asked how difficult it would be to remove the parking lane from the project if necessary. Sanders responded that it would not be difficult.
Resident Tim Moss at Judd Trail said that residents in the Legends area should not be charged for the parking lane, as it will not directly affect the people who live there.
Mayor Kozlowski said he saw Moss’ point and things will be more ironed out once the project goes up for bid.
Resident Wesley Humphries, who lives on Judd Trail and is the president of the Homeowners Association (HOA), said that he was in favor of widening the road, noting that the congested traffic during sporting events at the park makes it almost impossible for cars to get through and is a safety issue.
“To me it’s a health and safety issue, it’s a public safety issue, it’s an access issue. If there’s a fire truck, or an ambulance needs to come through, there is literally nowhere to park,” he said.
Kelly Comer, who lives at Staylot Place, echoed what Humphries had to say about the parking issue, but noted that the HOA should not be responsible for the cost.
“It’s a city street, and I agree it’s a city park and it’s something that needs to be discussed and see what can be done, but I don’t want to have to pay another three thousand dollars so that somebody can park on the side of the road,” he said.
The council approved the 2023 street improvement project unanimously.
Other Business
New Stillwater PD officer Josh Gow was sworn into the force by Police Chief Brian Mueller. Gow previously served in White Bear Lake.
The council approved the feasibility study for the 72nd Street improvement project. 72nd Street is the last gravel road in Stillwater. The project consists of paving the road with curb on gutter on both sides, as well as an eight foot trail. The total costs of the project is estimated at $795,000, and $39,000 would be assessed to seven properties.
A public hearing regarding the project will be held at the Feb. 7 city council meeting at 7 p.m.
City Administrator Joe Kohlmann presented a reolution regarding a legislative local option sales tax in order to implement park improvements at Lumberjack Landing and Bridgeview Park. The sales tax would be 0.5% and is estimated to generate $12.5 million.
The council approved the resolution unanimously. A resolution will now be submitted to the Minnesota State Legislature for approval. If the resolution is approved, the city will continue to consider the option throughout the year and the sales tax will be put on the ballot in Nov. 2024 for implementation in 2025.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.