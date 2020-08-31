Lake Area Bank hosted a virtual food drive to raise money the five food shelves comprised of White Bear Area Emergency, Family Pathways, Hugo Good Neighbors, Valley Outreach and Ralph Reeder. During the online event held from June 15 to July 31 The bank raised $8,157.
Lake area bank serves businesses and residents from five locations in Stillwater, Forest Lake, Hugo, Lindstrom and White Bear Lake.
