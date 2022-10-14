Construction on the new roundabout and the realignment of the intersection of South 36 and Norell Avenue in Oak Park Heights has recently wrapped up.
Work first began at the area in spring of 2022 with planning for the project going back to 2017. Besides minor work such as signage and striping the project is “substantially complete,” Oak Park Heights City Administrator Eric Johnson said.
The overall cost of the project was $3.5 million, which $1.4 million of was covered by the state and a grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). The other $2 million was paid for by the city.
“We believe that it’s been a positive effect on that area from a safety perspective and from a timeliness perspective,” Johnson said.
According to the public meeting presentation about the project in October of 2021, the crash rate of the intersection was three times above the state average in 2018, and the crash severity rate was two times the state average.
While the roundabout has only been fully operational for the last week or so, Johnson says the area has already seen a positive impact.
“It’s probably too early to talk about accidents but the old layout was one of the more accident-prone areas in the state based on statistics. Anecdotal, very early analysis is that it’s a significant reduction in traffic accidents. We were lucky in another respect that the old layout was generally low speed accidents, but nevertheless a lot of crashes,” Johnson said. “I suppose time will tell as we turn loose the holiday traffic and drivers become more used to those changes.”
