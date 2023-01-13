The Stillwater school board prepared for the new year at its Jan. 5 meeting. Several discussions regarding the future of the board were brought up throughout the course of the meeting.
The most pressing of the issues was the immediate resignation of board member, Eva Lee, who was elected onto the board last November.
“There is an employment opportunity that has presented itself since she won the seat on the Stillwater school board, and she will not be able to fulfill her obligation as a member of the board,” chair Allison Sherman summarized from an email from Lee. “I [Lee] am presenting the board with my resignation effective immediately.”
Due to Lee’s resignation, the board will have to fill the vacancy and then hold a special election in November, in which the winner will serve a three-year term.
Chair Sherman and Superintendent Dr. Michael Funk will have a resolution for the Jan. 26 meeting notifying the public about the vacancy and the process of filling it.
Previously, the application window to fill a vacancy has been around seven days. Sherman brought up that she believes it should be extended to 10 days, and director Bev Petrie noted she believed it should be extended to two weeks.
“I think that it’s sometimes hard to get word out in the community that we have this vacancy and people need to mention it to their friends and all that sort of thing,” Petrie said. “I don’t think it would have a deleterious effect on our work if it took us three or four weeks to get this position filled.”
Sherman mentioned that in the past, the process has consisted of an application and an interview. She suggested it could be beneficial if, similarly to how the selection process of Superintendent was handled, interviews could be recorded and uploaded later for the community to view. She also recommended that references should be added to the application process.
Further details about the process will be discussed when a resolution is brought to the board on Jan. 26.
Other Business
The current board was sworn into office. The board includes Katie Hocker, Pete Kelzenberg, Bev Petrie, Annie Porbeni, Alison Sherman and Andrew Thelander. Roles were also nominated and voted on. Sherman will serve as chair, Petrie as vice chair, Hocker as clerk and Kelzenberg as treasurer.
The board discussed the meeting schedule for this year and Dr. Funk presented two alternatives to when meetings are held. Currently, meetings are held on Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Funk suggested that meetings should be bumped up half an hour to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, or they should be moved to Tuesday evenings. He said this will make things go smoother for the administration who are providing materials for the board. The board chose to move meetings to Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
Board salaries were also a topic of discussion. Currently, school board members are paid $4,750 annually and the chair is paid $5,250. This is the lowest salary for board members among 13 other nearby school districts. For this year, the board approved the same salary, but are open to discussion about the matter later on in the year.
