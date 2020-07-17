Most cases of Lyme disease in the U.S. are concentrated in the Northeast region, but public health officials also consider Minnesota to be a high incidence zone. Minnesota is one of 14 states that lead the nation each year in number of cases of Lyme disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that these 14 states account for 96 percent of all Lyme disease diagnoses in the U.S.
Data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), which tracks annual case counts of Lyme in the state, show that the disease didn’t used to be as prevalent in Minnesota as it is now.
During the mid- to late ‘90s, reported cases in Minnesota were just 250 or so a year. Over the past five years, Minnesota has averaged just under 1,150 reported cases per year, and though 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, showed a dip downward to 950 cases, that dip was coming off a near-high of 1,408 in 2017; it was also the first decline in case numbers in four years.
Most reported cases of all tickborne illnesses in the state have been in north-central Minnesota and along the Wisconsin border, but MDH has also labeled the Twin Cities metro a “moderate” risk area for exposure.
That risk has led officials at the county level to provide tick identification cards and put up informational posters at parks and trail systems that alert visitors how they can guard against ticks and tickborne illness like Lyme. It’s all about being prepared, said the DNR’s Harland Hiemstra, central region information officer. “With proper precautions, people shouldn’t have much to worry about.”
