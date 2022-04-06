Bold Belle has started facing off with the Beast, and Harold Hill has started rounding up young talent for a band as rehearsals progress for two spring productions presented by The Zephyr Young Actors Theatre.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” will feature 22 actors ages 13 to 18, and “The Music Man, Kids” will burst with 33 actors ages 8 to 12.
Both productions will be staged at The Zephyr Theatre. Curtain time will be the end of April and early May.
The young actors have made it through March auditions and have begun learning songs and dances for the staged productions. The 10 familiar songs from “The Music Man, Kids” include “Seventy-Six Trombones” and “Iowa Stubborn.”
Meanwhile, among nine tunes, Mrs. Potts will sing the title song “Beauty and the Beast” and Lumiere the candlestick will please the audience with “Be Our Guest.”
Familiar musicals are a staple of the Zephyr Young Actors Theatre, said choreographer and director Cassidy Hall. But the program goes beyond teaching song lyrics and dance steps.
Student actors also learn public speaking, stage presence, memorization, and collaboration.
“One thing I have to work the most on is teaching the kids to be over the top, to be big and bold. I tell them, ‘Don’t be afraid to be silly,’” Hall said. “All that helps build self-confidence.”
For more than five years, The Zephyr has provided a wide range of programs that help build stage skills and life skills. Hall’s program, the Zephyr Young Actors Theatre, is one important leg. Elementary after-school programs taught through the school district, skills classes
offered at The Zephyr’s Studio A, and a growing number of summer programs round out The Zephyr’s focus on theatre education for children. All are taught by theatre professionals.
Hall said she plans to expand her part of the education program. The Zephyr Young Actors Theatre seasons for the older students will grow to include two musicals, one major play, and one Shakespearean play. For the younger students, there will be two musicals and one major play, she said. She also plans to offer workshops and one-act performances.
Registration is already open for the Zephyr Young Actors Theatre summer and fall programs. For registration and more information about the Zephyr Young Actors Theatre, go to stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org/education.
Zephyr Event Schedule
Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland, April 3
During her Zephyr Theatre debut, Jennifer Grimm and her 12-piece band will sail through Judy Garland classics, such as “You Made Me Love You,” “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart,” and “Over the Rainbow.”
“Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland” will be presented at 3 p.m. April 3 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $35 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Totally Criminal Cocktail Hour, April 6
Priscilla Paton will be the featured author at the Totally Criminal Cocktail Hour presented by Valley Bookseller at The Zephyr Theatre. Paton will present and discuss her 2020 book “Should Grace Fail,” the second in her Twin Cities Mystery series.
Totally Criminal Cocktail Hour will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. April 6 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $10 and are available at fareharbor.com/valleybookseller. Cash bar open.
‘From the King for the King – The Gospel According to Elvis,’ April 13
Veteran singer and producer Mick Sterling will offer a unique tribute to Elvis, featuring such early 1960s’ faith standards as “How Great Thou Art,” “Run On,” “I Believe in the Man in the Sky,” and more. Sterling will be backed up by three singers and four musicians for the emotional show.
“From the King for the King – The Gospel According to Elvis” will be presented at 7 p.m. April 13 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $35 and are available at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Claude Bourbon, April 19
Claude Bourbon is known throughout Europe and America for his guitar performances that take blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern stylings into uncharted territories. His unique style incorporates all 10 fingers plucking, picking, and strumming with extreme speed and extraordinary precision.
Bourbon will perform at 7 p.m. April 19 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $20 and are available at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Honky-Tonk Jump, April 23
“Honky-Tonk Jump: Jazz With a Cowboy Hat – the Texas Swing Music of Bob Wills” is swingin’ Texas dance hall music in the tradition of Bob Wills, Milton Brown, Ernest Tubb, and Spade Cooley with a sprinkling of Hank Williams and other early honky-tonk legends. The seven-member band makes a big sound with accordion, twin fiddles, guitar, pedal steel, mando, bass, drums, and vocals.
Honky-Tonk Jump will perform at 7 p.m. April 23 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $25 and are available at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
