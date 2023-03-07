With winter’s grip still firmly in control, at least through March, Xcel Energy is reminding customers it offers tips to save money, stay safe, report outages and stay informed when severe weather strikes. It also encourages customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so it can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs.
Losing power can be a major inconvenience for customers, so Xcel plans and prepare for weather that may cause outages.
Take steps to save
While natural gas continues to be the most affordable way to heat a home, with prices higher than usual, it’s a good time to consider ways to conserve energy as temperatures drop.
Here are ways customers can save energy and money this winter:
•Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.
•Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away or while you sleep.
•During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.
•Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.
•Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.
Find more ways to save on the energy savings tips page on xcelenergy.com. Customers can also learn more about programs, incentives and rebates that can help make homes and businesses more energy efficient.
Customers should be safe and comfortable in their homes during the extreme cold. Xcel encourages customers to contact them if they’re having trouble paying their bill. It can provide options like payment plans and energy assistance programs. Customers can learn more about energy assistance programs and resources on the website or by calling1-800-895-4999.
Report your outage
Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages.
•Through the My Xcel Energy mobile app, available in the Apple App Store and through Google Play.
•By calling 1-800-895-1999 and following the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time when available.
Stay informed
If outages occur, it’s important for customers to have access to the most recent updates about their power restoration. Customers can stay informed by using the My Xcel Energy mobile app or visiting the Xcel Energy website. The website hosts an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and anticipated time for restoration when available. Customers can also stay informed by following Xcel Energy on Facebook and Twitter.
Other ways customers can prepare, stay safe
•Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.
•Build a home emergency kit. Xcel Energy recommends assembling an easily accessible kit that can be used in the event of a power outage. Useful items may include:
•Xcel Energy phone numbers: 1-800-895-1999 for residential or 1-800-481-4700 for business
•Battery-powered radio or television
•Flashlights, batteries, back up phone chargers, a phone that does not require electricity
•Non-electric alarm clock
•Bottled water and nonperishable food
•Manual can opener
•First aid kit
•Extension cords (for partial outages)
•Manufacturer’s instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors (e.g., garage doors)
•Meter safety. Xcel Energy strongly recommends keeping your natural gas meter clear by gently removing snow or ice from around and on the meter, associated piping and the roofline above. Icy build-up can dangerously interfere with the flow of natural gas to and from your meter, and accumulated snow can prevent the meter from operating properly by stopping the flow of natural gas. A snow-covered meter could also lead to a loss of service and freezing of inside pipes as a result of lost heat. Customers should also clear a path to their gas meter to allow quick access in case of an emergency.
•Food safety. To maintain refrigerator and freezer temperatures, keep doors closed as much as possible. A full freezer will stay at freezing temperatures for approximately two days and a half-full freezer approximately one day. Visit the USDA website for more information.
