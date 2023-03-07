With winter’s grip still firmly in control, at least through March, Xcel Energy is reminding customers it offers tips to save money, stay safe, report outages and stay informed when severe weather strikes. It also encourages customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so it can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs.

Losing power can be a major inconvenience for customers, so Xcel plans and prepare for weather that may cause outages.

