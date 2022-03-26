Wrestling historian George Schire, of Oakdale, will be presenting a program on his book “Minnesota’s Golden Age of Wrestling: From Verne Gagne to the Road Warriors” at 7 p.m. March 29 at the Washington County Heritage Center. The book will be available for purchase at the event.
Professional wrestling historian and insider Schire will share his colorful and perceptive reporting on the subject, according to a press release from the Washington County Historical Society.
As a kid, Schire found a way to escape the troubles of his life by becoming a wrestling fan, glued to the TV set and then later traveling to see every live “card” in the Twin Cities and more throughout the region, the release states.
Over the years he has been involved in all aspects of the sport, and he now offers detailed, behind-the-scenes accounts of important matches from 1954 to 1990 and stories of wrestler personalities, both in and out of the ring.
He will share his own extensive collection of wrestling memorabilia: Photographs, program covers, newspaper clippings, and other ephemera
Additionally, the Washington County Heritage Center will be open an hour before the event at 6 p.m.
No reservations are required. The program will also be available on Zoom, and virtual attendees may register on WCHS’s website at wchsmn.org/event/georgeschire.
The program is free to the public and will last about an hour. Reservations not required. For questions, contact emily.krawczewski@wchsmn.org or visit the Washington County Heritage Center Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
