A 52-year-old Woodbury woman will not serve any prison time after agreeing to a plea deal in a case that resulted in the death of a former Lakeland Shores mayor in a 2019 crash.
In the agreement, Brenda Hafemann, 52, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide – operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, and will not serve prison time provided that she follows the restrictions placed on her.
Those restrictions include remain law abiding, make all future court appearances, complete a presentence investigation and she is not allowed to drive regardless of license status.
According to the terms of the plea agreement, Hafemann will serve one year in the workhouse, followed by five years of probation. Her four-year prison sentence will be stayed if she does not violate the terms of her probation.
Randy Kopesky, was killed by Hafemann when she struck him with her Kia on Nov. 3. The victim’s name was released later and he is only referred to as victim in the probable cause affidavit. Kopesky, 65 at the time of his death.
Washington County Judge Douglas Meslow will hold a sentencing hearing on Sept. 9. If the court does not approve the plea agreement, she can withdraw her guilty plea and would stand a trial on the original charges.
According to the probable cause affidavit, at 8:50 a.m. law enforcement were sent to westbound I-94 in West Lakeland Township in response to a crash.
“When officers arrived, they observed an SUV with a trailer that was carrying four snowmobiles parked on the right shoulder of I-94,” the affidavit states. “The SUV and trailer were well onto the shoulder of I-94, approximately 3.5 feet in from the fog line.”
Law Enforcement found Kopesky dead on scene in a ditch. The SUV and trailer had damage to the left side.
“It was clear from the location of the victim and the damage to the SUV that the victim was struck while outside of the SUV by another vehicle traveling westbound on I-94,” the affidavit states.
About .25 miles up the road, officers found a Kia stopped on the shoulder. The car had sustained heavy damage on the front right side, along with blood on the windshield. Hafemann was identified as the driver of the Kia.
Hafemann told investigators that she did not see any vehicles or anything else on the side of the road before the crash. A crash reconstruction found the Kia was traveling westbound when her vehicle drove 3.5 feet onto the shoulder.
“Defendant’s vehicles then continued on, ‘sideswiping’ the SUV and hitting the victim who was standing on the driver’s side of the SUV,” the affidavit states. “Damage to the Kia and the blood located thereon indicated the victim was struck by the front right portion of the Kia and was thrown up onto the windshield. Victim was then thrown approximately 140 feet into the ditch.”
Hafemann then continued to drive for about 1,365 before stopping. Investigators found that traffic was light and condition were dry and clear on the day of the collision,
“Defendant’s statement that she had no idea what she had hit indicates that she was not paying any attention to the roadway, as driving conditions and visibility were good at the time of the crash,” the affidavit states.
Hafemann has a history of reckless driving, according to court documents.
The affidavit states that she was involved in more than 30 driving-related complaints or traffic stops from 2015 to 2019 and was involved in four crashes (including the fatal crash) between 2018 and 2019. Hafemann has two other convictions for reckless driving in Washington County.
