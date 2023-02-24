It’s been anything but a typical Minnesota winter so far, and these latest
rounds of snow could add another 12-16 inches to the St. Croix
River Valley. Although forecasters began to downgrade snowfall
totals throughout the Twin Cities on Wednesday, it’s still a
significant amount of snow. How does it stack up against
other major snowfall events in Minnesota history?
1. The most talked-about event is the Halloween Storm
from 1991. It stretched across four days, starting on
Halloween. It dumped 28.4 inches on the metro.
2. The storm of Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 1985 deposited
21.1 inches on the Twin Cities.
3. Jan. 22-23, 1982, yet another whopper of
a storm left us with 20 inches.
4. Jan. 20-21, 1982-This storm
dumped 17.4 inches on the metro and
ushered in the next storm a day later,
which ranked No. 3 on the all-time list. If
you combined the No. 3 and No. 4
snowiest storms, you would have a
total of 37.4 inches. That was a shovel buster.
5. Remembered because of what it
did to the Metrodome (collapsed its roof),
brought a total of 17.1 inches on Dec. 10-11,
2010.
As of Feb. 21, we have 57.3 inches of snow in the Twin Cities. A typical winter brings roughly 51.2 inches of snow to the metro, according to the National Weather Service.
