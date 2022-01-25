As you drive down a Stillwater street, you will see a huge snowman that appears to be welcoming you. The question is - to what?
As I looked around, the frozen tundra is coming to life. Snow carvings, ice castles, sliding hills and skating rinks, must have nature confused. For those who are suffering from an indoor phobia, it is time to crack the door and go outside to check things out.
Like many of us who are trying to isolate due to the spread of the COVID virus, I took a short hour’s drive, heading towards Square Lake and back to town in the late afternoon.
Actually, much of that travel time included stopping to take photos of the wildlife.
Just north of town, I was greeted by large groups of trumpeter swans and geese sheltering in a cornfield.
It was fun to stop and listen to them calling to each other in the field.
A mile or so later, two eagles sat in a tree.
My attitude was improving quickly.As I continued my short drive, there were fields with turkeys and a couple of wooded regions next to the road with deer looking for food.
Whether I was excited by the ice and snow work, or by nature, it was hard to feel sequestered with all that visual stimuli.
Even if you are trying to stay away from people to stay healthy, take a tour around town or out on a country road.
It will definitely make your day.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer.
