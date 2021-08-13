ST. CROIX FALLS, Wisc. — The Xcel Energy Foundation gave a $5,000 grant to the Wild Rivers Conservancy and it will be used for the Rivers Are Alive program.
This Kindergarten through 12th grade environmental education program connects students to the St. Croix River and its watershed through engaging science activities, according to a press release from the conservancy. It is offered in partnership by Wild Rivers Conservancy and the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, a unit of the National Park Service.
Funding from the Xcel Energy Foundation will support efforts to get kids outside by delivering Rivers Are Alive as a hybrid model, the release states.
Thanks to this funding, Rivers Are Alive will be able to reach new and traditionally underserved schools, adapt programming to meet the needs of diverse audiences, and increase knowledge of environmental science.
