Small towns are known for their familiarity. Part of it is the human scale of many small communities in Minnesota. It’s hard not to be noticed when everybody goes to the same Post Office, hardware store, community park and corner cafe. It’s almost impossible not to bump into somebody you recognize at the grocery store when you all get your milk, meats and bread at the same place. There is a certain level of comfort knowing so many of your fellow residents, who in some ways, start to feel like family.

But there are other reasons small towns are successful, even if economically they face a different set of challenges. There aren’t a lot of engines that drive entertainment options in small towns, but schools play a critical role in hundreds of communities across Minnesota. School activities are “the” entertainment on many evenings.

