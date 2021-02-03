Our COVID winter may set a record for warmth and limited snow. The grass-fed cattle north of town are taking advantage of the limited snow by foraging on cattails and sedges in the frozen sloughs. The snow pile in the middle of the circle is small, but it still attracts neighborhood kids playing bury your sister.
The “newbie” cross-country skiers are now skilled on our level lake. More challenging terrain can be found at St. Croix Bluffs, Lake Elmo’s county parks and William O’Brien State Park. We are fortunate that Minnesotans have set aside large tracts of land for preservation. In 100 years, our grandkid’s grandkids will be able to gaze in wonder upon these undeveloped treasures.
Across the river in Hudson, a Peace Park speaks to us in images, while Amanda Gorman speaks in poetry …
“And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us, but what stands before us. We close the divide because we know, to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside.”
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
