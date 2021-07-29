At the end of the Independent School District 834 Stillwater School Board meeting on Thursday, July 22, director Liz Weisberg tendered her resignation.
“This is officially my last board meeting as I’m resigning effective immediately,” Weisberg said in a prepared statement. “Those that have been watching or attending meetings know I have asked repeatedly for administration to implement the letters training approved by the previous board.”
Weisberg said she did not understand the reluctance to implement the training.
“I had hoped Stillwater could be a leader in helping so many of our students who have not obtained reading proficiency,” she said. “I’m thrilled that the state has now allocated funding for the letters program, unfortunately they have not mandated it.”
Weisberg’s term was set to expire in January 2022. Weisberg was elected in November 2018. A school district official said they are preparing a special election to fill the vacant seat — as well as working on appointing an interim. As of the Gazette’s press time, the district had yet to release more details.
Since five board members took office in December of this year, Weisberg has often found herself on the losing side of a 5-2 majority on issues.
“I am tired of asking for action ineffectively so I have decided to pursue it myself on a much smaller scale,” Weisberg said. “I have the amazing opportunity to train to become a reading tutor.”
Her coursework begins in August and will continue through the next year as part of a practicum.
“Although I desperately wish my decision could have helped all students, I’m excited to begin actually helping students — if only one at a time,” Weisberg said.
She thanked everyone who helped her serve on the board.
“I deeply apologize that I will not be fulfilling the term for which so many of you worked,” Weisberg said. “I honestly believe I can do more for this community in my role as a tutor.”
Board chair Bev Petrie thanked Weisberg for her years of service.
“Public service is not for the faint of heart,” Petrie said. “I think you probably know. I think all of us know, and I just want to say on behalf of all of the people at this table, we appreciate all of the time and effort you put in these last few years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.