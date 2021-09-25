On Saturday Oct. 16, the Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley St. in Stillwater will open to the public, and WCHS will host a free grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Washington County Historical Society, which was organized in 1934 and opened the Warden’s House Museum in Stillwater 80 years ago, will present to the public the modern Heritage Center that has taken 17 years to plan, research and fundraise.
“This is a new chapter in the organization,” WCHS Executive Director Brent Peterson said in a press release from WCHS, “the Historical Society has moved from a local group to a regional historical society capable of high-quality exhibits, research and interpretation.”
WCHS started on the trail of a new Heritage Center in 2005 with a
strategic planning session of the Board of Directors, staff and key stakeholders of the organization, the press release states. Out of that came the need to move forward as an organization and to make the mission of the organization, “to collect, preserve and interpret” the history of Washington County and the state of Minnesota” a true focus of the Society.
After several years of organization, the search for the site began. In 2013, the WCHS purchased the old UFE Inc. building at 1862 S. Greeley Street in Stillwater.
“This site was perfect for what the organization needed,” Peterson said. “It was close to the Government center and was in the center of the county to make access easy for all residents and visitors to Washington County. Not to mention accessibility to Highway 36 and much needed parking”
The WCHS immediately leased the building to Minnesota Department of Transportation to use as their headquarters for the new St. Croix River Crossing. Over the course of the next five years, the rent received by WCHS and several grants enabled the WCHS to pay off the mortgage of the building and go into the renovations debt free.
The lead grant came from the Fred C. & Katherine B. Andersen Foundation. Other foundations followed along with citizens of the county.
Plans as well as fundraising were halted during the pandemic. WCHS staff decided to could pursue renovations with a phased plan, with the first phase consisting of completing the exhibition galleries, education center, research center, bathrooms and museum stores to be ready to open on Oct. 16.
The exhibits in the new Center have been designed, built and installed by three groups in the region: Split Rock Studios, Bluestem Heritage Group, and Museology have designed the exhibits that tell stories of the rich history of Minnesota’s first county. In the exhibits, there will be hands-on sections, as well as interactive and video/audio components that enhance the visitor’s experiences.
“After years of preparation it’s so exciting to have a world class heritage center. As an educator I’m excited for students and our next generation to experience the story of Washington County,” the WCHS vice-president Ryan Collins. Collins teaches middle school in Mahtomedi noted
In the front yard, there will be axe throwing and log cutting provided by world champion lumberjacks Jim and Jamie Fischer. Inside there will be music provided by Accent, which is a string duet consisting of Stillwater natives Travis Peterson (violin) and Jess Peterson (viola).
In addition, playing that day will be husband and wife duo “Curtis & Loretta” performing traditional songs from America and the British Isles, as well as their own originals. Dressed in 1800s costumes, they make history come alive with their seamless harmonies and period instruments, including banjo, celeste (a charming antique keyboard that plays bells), folk harp, mandocello, harmonica, and guitar.
Younger visitors during the grand opening will also have their version of axe throwing and can meet and talk with the biggest lumberjack of them all, Paul Bunyan.
The Heritage Center will be open Tuesday through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Cost for admission will be $8 for adults and $3 for kids (6-17). Members of the Washington County Historical Society get free admissions to all the WCHS historic sites.
For more information, contact the Historical Society at 651-439-5956 or email information@wchsmn.org. Group tours are accepted and can be organized by contacting the Historical Society.
