This year’s flooding has been thrust into the top 10 historic crests of the St. Croix River in Stillwater. As of Tuesday, April 18, this year comes in as the seventh highest crest, which officially makes this year the highest flood since 2001.

By 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, Stillwater entered the minor flooding stage of 87 feet. By 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, the moderate flooding stage of 88 feet was reached.

Load comments