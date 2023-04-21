The U.S. Geological Survey captured these images of the rising St. Croix River at Stillwater over a defined period of time. On April 9, you can see the river has eclipsed the sidewalk in Lowell Park near the gazebo. By April 13, it had nearly fully engulfed the concrete pylons that line the edge of the sidewalk. By the 17th, it had started to swallow the gazebo and started to lap against the sand berm created by local volunteers. And by April 19, it was climbing higher on the gazebo and the sand berm. The river is projected to crest this Tuesday or Wednesday, April 25 or 26, topping out at 90 feet. As of April 19, it was right around 88.9 feet. Rain or snow in the next few days can also impact the crest date. (Photos courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey)
This area of Bayport was already seeing flooding earlier this week.
Taylor Kiel
This year’s flooding has been thrust into the top 10 historic crests of the St. Croix River in Stillwater. As of Tuesday, April 18, this year comes in as the seventh highest crest, which officially makes this year the highest flood since 2001.
By 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, Stillwater entered the minor flooding stage of 87 feet. By 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, the moderate flooding stage of 88 feet was reached.
Since Tuesday, the river level has been teetering just on the verge of major flood stage. While reports all week were predicting a crest on Wednesday, April 19, the National Weather Service now forecasts the crest (which will likely bring the river up to the major flood stage) to come next Wednesday, April 26. So far, the peak was on Wednesday, April 19, at 88.97 feet, observed at 10:25 a.m.
With an extra snowfall of a few to several inches of snow around Minnesota last weekend, the city may consider adding more sand on the sandbag berm.
The river has risen to touch the lift bridge; Lowell Park is underwater; and the Lowell Park gazebo is partially submerged. Mayor Ted Kozlowski jokingly, on the morning of April 12, asked City Engineer and Director of Public Works Shawn Sanders what Stillwater does to keep the gazebo from floating away. The answer is nothing; we can only hope it chooses not to sail away.
Pumps are in place to redirect water back into the river, should any cross the wall of sand. Sanders stated at the April 18 city council meeting that the berm is built to a 693 foot elevation, which is three feet more than the highest predicted crest for this year.
At the city council meeting, Fire Chief Stuart Glaser noted that the area has rapidly gone from winter warnings to hot weather to flooding season. Glaser mentioned it is also fire season. During the streak of hot days last week, the humidity was low, winds were high, and any fires that started had the potential to rapidly grow, so there was and still is a burning restriction.
The recent rain shouldn’t make the flood much higher but may lengthen the duration of the high river level, Sanders said at city council.
The police are running security at the levee 24/7, and they encourage everyone to stay west of the levee. Flowing water is strong and unpredictable; the fences are there for public safety.
Stillwater police are using Washington County drones at the berm to help record the extent of the flood to help in the process of receiving funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith came to Stillwater on April 12 and spoke with Kozlowski about FEMA funds.
Kozlowski spoke then about flood tourists who come to see the flood in action and has since spoken about it a few more times. They can be both good and bad: more people visiting the historic city usually boosts business, but they can also increase the risks of harm if they don’t know how dangerous running water can be, he said.
City officials say the main message is to be safe. Take posted notices seriously, and don’t go into areas that are fenced off. Remember that water can be visually deceptive; don’t walk or drive through water, even if it seems shallow.
And when it comes to recreational fires, they must be maintained to only be about three feet wide and three feet high and must be closely attended and in control.
