Washington County has selected a new library director to lead its eight public library branches. Jacqueline Kramer stepped into the role Jan. 31.
The appointment comes after an intensive recruitment process that involved gathering employee feedback and conducting several rounds of panel interviews. The position attracted many highly qualified candidates.
“Library staff indicated they prioritized leadership, library experience, collaboration, and innovation. I believe Jacquie will serve our libraries well in each of those priority areas,” said Jennifer Wagenius, deputy county administrator.
A Minnesota native, Kramer brings more than a decade of library leadership experience to Washington County. Most recently, she served as the assistant library director in Anoka County for six years, where she helped lead the library’s strategic planning and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Prior to that, her library experience included managing the Sweetwater County Library in Green River, Wyo., and working at the Minnesota Historical Society Library. Kramer has a Master of Library and Information Science degree from St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul.
Kramer joins Washington County Library at a significant time, as the department evaluates community needs after the COVID-19 pandemic and prepares to update its strategic plan. Some of her first tasks over the next year will include learning about current library services, reviewing data from recent community engagement work, and leading the library as it identifies its goals and priorities.
“I am already impressed to see the great work being done across the county,” Kramer said. “I’m excited to dig in, learn more, and start contributing to the future of the library.”
