Jacqueline Kramer

Jacqueline Kramer, the new county library director. (Photo provided by Aubrey Fonfara, Washington County Library)

 Aubrey Fonfara

Washington County has selected a new library director to lead its eight public library branches. Jacqueline Kramer stepped into the role Jan. 31.

The appointment comes after an intensive recruitment process that involved gathering employee feedback and conducting several rounds of panel interviews. The position attracted many highly qualified candidates.

