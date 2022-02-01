Questions about quality of life in Washington County, how well the county is providing customer service, including during the pandemic, preferences for communication and information services and questions about the job the county is doing at providing a wide range of critical services will be topics in a survey that will be mailed to county residents at the end of January.

Information collected in the survey helps guide decisions on budgets and policy.

Approximately 3,000 county residents selected at random will receive a survey invitation in the mail. A majority of them will receive a packet of information to fill out, and the remainder will receive a postcard that will direct them to an internet link to fill out the survey online.

Results of the survey will be shared with the community by early summer and will be taken into consideration by commissioners and staff as they work on the 2023 budget and long-range plans.

Washington County partnered with four other counties – Dakota, Olmsted, Scott, and St. Louis – to produce the survey, which is being conducted by Polco/National Research Center, Inc. The county has conducted similar surveys every two to three years since 2006, most recently in 2019.

For more information about the 2022 Residential Survey, call 651-430-6021.

