The Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association celebrated Oct. 12 by presenting professional awards to award winners in Brooklyn Center, and Washington County employees received two awards.
JJ Williams received the Horizon Award and Sandy Breuer received the Clifton E. French Distinguished Service Award. Williams is the Washington County Parks guest services supervisor and Breuer is Parks Director.
The Horizon Award is given to an individual who is a professional member of MRPA with eight years or fewer of professional experience. The recipient must be an “up and coming” professional and an active contributor to MRPA and the profession, and have leadership skills.
The Clifton E. French Distinguished Service Award is given to an individual who must be a professional member of the MRPA who has provided long and outstanding service to the parks and recreation field and to the MRPA. This nominee must have 20-plus years of professional experience. This is the highest professional award given by the MRPA to one of its members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.