The Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted $30,000 from an anonymous donor June 22.
The Washington County Library has received donations for more than 15 years from this donor, who wishes to remain anonymous. In the past, the library has used the donations to purchase materials, provide staff training, and offer additional programs.
The library expects the funds be used on projects to make Washington County Library more welcoming and inclusive. Projects will include translations into various languages of print and website content, and improved signage and spaces within branches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.