The Washington County Historical Society announced that Civil War historian and collector Mike Frain will be doing a program about the Civil War – “How they Lived,” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley St., Stillwater,
Frain will share his extensive collection of Civil War items including original and high-quality reproduction war gear, a complete Union uniform with all the accouterments and a few original muskets. For 20 years, Frain was a member of the First Minnesota Volunteer Infantry re-enactment group based at Fort Snelling. The program will also touch on the First Regiment, whose Company B hailed from Stillwater and had famed figured such as Adam Marty and Sam Bloomer in its ranks.
Through his research on the Civil War and the daily life of a solider, Frain has discovered that daily life for North and South soldiers weren’t all that different.
In the program Frain will outline some of the soldiers’ survival methods, food and shelter, clothing and footwear, and other aspects of their everyday lives. Being an expert in weaponry from this era, Frain will also discuss the firearms they carried and show some items from his own collection not typically available outside of a museum setting.
The program is free and will last approximately one hour. Reservations not required. For questions, contact emily.krawczewski@wchsmn.org or visit the Washington County Heritage Center Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
