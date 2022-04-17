The Washington County Historic Courthouse offers guided public tours, self-guided tours, and a variety of themed tours throughout the year. The spring tour season begins with Nooks & Crannies May 7 and Scenic Broadway History Strolls May 14 and 28.
Learn more details about the history of the St. Croix Valley, hear tales of the people who lived and worked at the courthouse, tour areas not typically open to the public, or enjoy a walking tour of the neighborhood.
Nooks & Crannies allows visitors to explore the areas of the Historic Courthouse that are typically closed off to the public, including the basement, dome, and the inside the 1870s jail that housed women and juveniles. The courthouse’s history exhibits will also be open for viewing at the pace of visitors. The next tour is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7.
This tour is not handicapped accessible and will require bending, stepping over/under low-hanging objects, stair climbing, and walking on uneven floor surfaces. The cost is $10 per person and is for those ages 8 and older. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Tours are limited to 12 participants and one tour guide. Register online or call 651-275-7075
The guided Scenic Broadway History Strolls begin at the Historic Courthouse, with a walk along the neighborhoods in Stillwater to learn about the unique homes and hear stories of the people who lived in them. Each stroll will be about 45 minutes and include some stair climbing along a mile-long route offering beautiful views and history highlights.
Strolls begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, and Saturday, May 28. These tours are not handicapped accessible. Routes include uneven staircases, pavement and sidewalks, and traversing light terrain.
Register online and check in at the Parks office upon arrival. The cost is $5 per person.
Tours are limited to 10 participants and one tour guide.
Proceeds benefit the Historic Courthouse Restoration Fund.
The Historic Courthouse is at the corner of Pine and Third streets in Stillwater. More information is available at the county website www.co.washington.mn.us/hctours or by calling 651-275-7075.
