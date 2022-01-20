The Washington County Historical Society will host its first black-and-white movie night” its Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley St., Stillwater, at 7 p.m., Tuesday Jan. 25. Three Buster Keaton short films will be shown. The above photo is from the film “The High Sign."
The Washington County Historical Society will host its first black-and-white movie night” its Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley St., Stillwater, at 7 p.m., Tuesday Jan. 25. Three Buster Keaton short films will be shown, including “One Week” (1920), “The High Sign” (1921), and “The Goat” (1921).
Joseph Frank “Buster” Keaton was an American actor, comedian and filmmaker. He is best known for his silent films, in which his trademark was physical comedy with a consistently stoic, deadpan expression that earned him the nickname “The Great Stone Face”
About the films
“One Week” (1920) was the first independent film by Buster Keaton in which he was a writer, director, producer, and star. The story is about a newlywed couple who receives a “build-it-yourself” home as a wedding present, with the product’s promise that the house can be built in “one week.” Hilarity ensues, particularly due to the boxes being re-numbered at the factory at the hand of a recently heartbroken crate packer. In 2008, “One Week” was selected for preservation by the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
“The High Sign” (1921) is another film short starring Buster Keaton in which his character is known simply as “Our Hero.” Ironically, Keaton plays a drifter who cons his way into working in a shooting gallery for a carnival. His prowess at being a good shot earns suspicion from a local gang called the Blinking Buzzards, who originally plan to murder him. Instead, Keaton gets hired, but not without a gag-filled chase through a house filled with trap doors and unexpected turns.
“The Goat” (1921) starring Buster Keaton is a short film in which Keaton is misidentified as a wanted murderer. After a photographer mistakenly takes a mug shot of Keaton instead of local convict “Dead Shot Dan,” a series of misadventures befall when he finds the police after him. Even when he attempts to do good, he continually finds himself in “the wrong place at the wrong time.” Visual gags and physical comedy are plentiful.
In honor of black-and-white movie night attendees are encouraged (but not required) to dress up in black and white attire.
The program is free. No reservations required. For questions, contact emily.krawczewski@wchsmn.org or call 651-439-2298. The Washington County Heritage Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
