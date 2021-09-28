Sherriff

Washington County Jail Commander, Roger Heinen, with Correctional Officer John Roberto and Sheriff Dan Starry.

John Roberto, a correctional officer in the Washington County Jail, received the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Correctional Officer of Year Award at the 39th Jail Administrator’s Conference earlier this month.

Roberto has been a Correctional Officer with Washington County’s Jail Division for 22 years.

Roberto has received Life-Saving awards, Letters of Excellence, and numerous accolades from his peers and supervisors.

At the conference, Roberto thanked his wife, his family, and his co-workers for supporting him over the past 22 years.

