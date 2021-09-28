John Roberto, a correctional officer in the Washington County Jail, received the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Correctional Officer of Year Award at the 39th Jail Administrator’s Conference earlier this month.
Roberto has been a Correctional Officer with Washington County’s Jail Division for 22 years.
Roberto has received Life-Saving awards, Letters of Excellence, and numerous accolades from his peers and supervisors.
At the conference, Roberto thanked his wife, his family, and his co-workers for supporting him over the past 22 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.