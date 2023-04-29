The Washington County Attorney’s Office is proud to join communities nationwide in commemorating National Crime Victims’ Rights Week from April 23-29. This annual observance honors and celebrates the resiliency of crime victims, survivors, and those who advocate on their behalf.
This year’s theme is, “Survivor Voices – Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” This theme calls upon communities to amplify the voices of survivors and create environments where survivors have the confidence that they will be heard, believed and supported.
“As a community, we must make a concerted effort to uplift and empower the voices of survivors of crime,” said Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson. “Our office is committed to fostering a culture of trust and healing that allows victims to share their stories without fear or hesitation. Let us work together to ensure that every survivor’s voice is heard, believed, and valued, and that they are given the respect and support they deserve.”
The Washington County Attorney’s Office provides a range of services to victims of crime, including assistance with safety planning, information about their rights and available resources, and help navigating the criminal justice system. Our Victim Witness Coordinators work closely with community partners to raise awareness about victimization, promote prevention efforts, and provide education and training on best practices for responding to victims of crime. In 2022, the Washington County Attorney’s Office worked with over 1,485 victims and provided 16,452 services to those victims of crimes committed throughout the county.
During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, we encourage all members of our community to take time to recognize the strength and courage of victims and survivors of crime, and to consider ways that we can all work together to prevent crime, support victims, and build safer, stronger communities. For more information about how to support all victims of crime, visit Office for Victims of Crime website at ovc.ojp.gov.
