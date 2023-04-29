The Washington County Attorney’s Office is proud to join communities nationwide in commemorating National Crime Victims’ Rights Week from April 23-29. This annual observance honors and celebrates the resiliency of crime victims, survivors, and those who advocate on their behalf.

This year’s theme is, “Survivor Voices – Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” This theme calls upon communities to amplify the voices of survivors and create environments where survivors have the confidence that they will be heard, believed and supported.

