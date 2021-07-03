The Washington County Historical Society will launch the Warden’s House Museum’s 80th season on Thursday, July 8.
The Museum has been closed since the end of 2019 due to the pandemic, according to press release from WCHS. During that time the museum has been cleaned, as well as some minor renovations including fixing the front porch, new wiring for some of the historic light fixtures and updating some of the old displays.
One of the features of the museum this year will be the nine paintings by Mildred Newman. Newman was the author of the 1969 book, “The Rutherford Neighborhood,” in which she traced the history of the residents and the houses of the area. She did all the illustrations for the book. This collection of paintings once was on display at the Stillwater Library.
Starting in 1853 through 1914, the Warden’s House was the home of 13 different wardens of the original Stillwater Prison. After the prison moved south to Bayport, a deputy warden or superintendent lived in the historic Warden’s House. In 1941, the WCHS purchased the house from the state of Minnesota and rat it as the second house museum in Minnesota open to the public.
Now, 80 years later, the Warden’s House Museum is the caretaker of the county’s history. The Warden’s House touring season runs through October with tours held Thursdays through Sundays starting on the hour at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m.
Founded in 1934, the Washington County Historical Society is a donor-supported nonprofit organization with more than 750 individual family and business members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.